US: Harris, Trump tie in first vote on election day

The US national anthem for the country's first election day vote.

Residents of the tiny New Hampshire resort town Dixville Notch traditionally cast their ballots at the stroke of midnight.

The tiny New Hampshire resort town Dixville Notch has a tradition that dates back to 1960 for being the first in the nation to complete in-person voting.

That is why the vote count was completed early on Tuesday; and they were evenly split, with three for Donald Trump and three for Kamala Harris.

The picture sums up the ferocity of the contest.

Vice President Kamala Harris and former President Donald Trump made their final pitches to voters Monday in Pennsylvania, spending the last full day of the presidential campaign in a state that could make or break their chances.

We know there are seven battleground states that will decide the outcome, barring a major surprise.

Election Day 2024 arrives Tuesday (Nov. 05) — with over 77 million people having already cast their ballots.

Running to become the 47th US president are Democrat Kamala Harris, Republican Donald J. Trump, Independent and third-party Cornel West, Jill Stein.