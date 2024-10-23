Robert Smalls: a civil war hero to be honoured with statehouse statue

South Carolina is set to install its first individual statue honouring an African American on the Statehouse lawn.

Robert Smalls, who donned Confederate attire to commandeer a slaveholder's ship and lead his family and several others to freedom during the Civil War, will soon be recognized alongside other figures at the capitol.

Chris Barr, a ranger at Reconstruction Era National Historic Park, stated that Robert Smalls' significance lies in his mother's influence.

He emphasized the hope for possibilities that have yet to unfold, noting that the future remains unwritten.

In many respects, Robert Smalls creates a new future for the nation, even when those around him cannot envision it.

State Representative Jermaine Johnson (D) from South Carolina highlighted the significance of erecting a statue that pays tribute to a Black individual who overcame significant obstacles.

"...When you observe the Statehouse today, you notice young people of all ages exploring the monuments, engaging with the history of our great state, and discovering various narratives. However, there is currently no monument here representing African-Americans...."

Smalls is not only being recognized for his bold escape.

He served ten years in the U.S. House, played a key role in revising South Carolina's constitution to ensure equality for Black men after the Civil War, and bravely fought against the resurgence of racist power that wiped out most of the progress he had achieved.

The concept of erecting a statue for Smalls has been brewing for years.

However, there was persistent, low-key resistance that kept a bill from being considered.

This shifted in 2024 when the proposal passed unanimously in both the state House and Senate, thanks to Republican Rep.

Brandon Cox from Goose Creek. "This man is a remarkable American hero," Cox stated.

"He is a hero from South Carolina. He served five terms in Congress and worked in both the state House and Senate. He liberated himself from slavery during the Civil War by commandeering a Confederate ship named the Planter."

Robert Smalls was born in Beaufort in 1839 and passed away in 1915 in the same town, having lived as a free man, though he is often overlooked.

His life story is beyond what a mother with a son born into slavery could ever envision.

Now, supporters have the opportunity to ensure that his legacy does not fade into obscurity.