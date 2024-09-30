Welcome to Africanews

FIFA confirms a dozen venues for 2025 FIFA Club World Cup in the USA

By Rédaction Africanews

USA

FIFA has confirmed the 12 stadiums in the United States that will stage matches at the new FIFA Club World Cup 2025 when the 32 best clubs in the world compete to be FIFA Club World Champions.

The tournament kicks off on Sunday, 15 June 2025, with all roads leading to the MetLife Stadium in New York New Jersey on Sunday, 13 July 2025 where the FIFA Club World Cup 2025 final will be played, just over a year before the venue stages the FIFA World Cup 2026 final.

This venue is joined by 11 more – Mercedes-Benz Stadium (Atlanta), Bank of America Stadium (Charlotte), TQL Stadium (Cincinnati), Rose Bowl Stadium (Los Angeles), Hard Rock Stadium (Miami), GEODIS Park (Nashville), Camping World Stadium (Orlando), Inter&Co Stadium (Orlando), Lincoln Financial Field (Philadelphia), Lumen Field (Seattle), and Audi Field (Washington, D.C.).

FIFA President Gianni Infantino made the announcement at the Global Citizen Festival in Central Park, New York while simultaneously announcing FIFA’s new four-year partnership with Global Citizen to mobilise football fans globally to help end extreme poverty and provide access to education for millions of children.

Additional sources • AP

