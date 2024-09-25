Amnesty wants Kenya to investigate protestor killings, disappearances

Amnesty on Wednesday urged Kenya's government to probe the deaths of dozens of protestors in demonstrations which rocked the east African country for months this year.

Rights groups say more than 60 people were killed during weeks of protests, with more disappearing in the weeks following the rallies.

The youth-led marches were triggered by a controversial finance bill which proposed tax hikes and new levies on an already overburdened population.

On Wednesday, Amnesty launched a petition with a dossier containing footage and interviews with eyewitnesses, lawyers and medical professionals. The organisation argues that security forces used lethal force to target the protestors.

Amnesty said it identified specific rifles, submachine guns and shotguns used by police

Days ago, bereaved mothers gathered in Nairobi to demand justice for their children killed or who disappeared during the protests.

This week marks three months since the protests broke out. There has been investigation into the conduct of security forces.