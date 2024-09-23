Sudanese FM calls for an end to “double standards and selectivity in implementing” the UN Charter

On the first day of the UN summit for the future, Sunday (Sep. 22), Sundan's foreign minister addressed the Plenary.

Hussein Awad Ali denounced what he termed as "double standards and selectivity” in implementing the principles of the UN Charter.

The treaty is the founding document of the United Nations. It is supposed to codify the major principles of international relations.

Nearly 80 years after the foundation of the UN, the body continues to face calls for reform.

“There is a need to strictly adhere to the UN Charter, its principles, and purposes. We must avoid highlighting certain principles and not the others or reinterpreting such principles and rules. The stability of our international order is underpinned on the respect of the UN Charter, especially the non-interference and internal affairs of other countries, the respect of the state sovereignty and its territorial integrity and the non-use of force in international relations, it's regrettable to see such double standards and selectivity in implementing these principles.”

This comment comes as Sudan has repeatedly accused the United Arab Emirates of arming the RSF group in the ongoing war in the country.

The Sudanese diplomat said, “it's important to adopt a comprehensive reform of the international financial architecture to counter the challenges and problems facing developing countries, post-conflict countries and those in special situations, especially due to poverty, conflicts, or climate change.