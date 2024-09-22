Fears of all-out war rise as Israel and Hezbollah step up attacks

Debris and mangled steel. Clean-up work continued into Sunday at the site of an Israeli airstrike which killed 45 people including a top Hezbollah commander in the Lebanese capital.

The strike on Friday levelled an eight-storey apartment building in a district of southern Beirut.

Diggers and other construction equipment were deployed to move rubble.

Lebanese authorities say at least seven women and three children were killed in the strike and that another 68 people were wounded, including 15 who were hospitalized.

It was the deadliest strike on Beirut since the monthlong war in 2006 between Israel and Hezbollah.

In northern Israel, officials rushed to assess the damage caused by the more 100 rockets sent by Hebollah early Sunday. The rocket barrage overnight sent thousands of people scrambling into shelters.

Some of the projectiles landed near the city of Haifa.

Since October 7, Hezbollah has made large areas of northern Israel unlivable in a campaign the group says is meant to support the Hamas resistance in Gaza.

The Israeli government has had to evacuate thousands of people to safer areas.