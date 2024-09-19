UN expresses disappointment over extension of South Sudan's transitional period to 2027

Nicholas Haysom, head of the United Nations Mission in South Sudan (UNMISS), expressed deep regret as the UN backed the extension of South Sudan’s transitional period until February 2027. Speaking at an extraordinary meeting of the Reconstituted Joint Monitoring and Evaluation Commission in Juba on Wednesday, Haysom remarked, "While the UN will endorse the extension of the transitional period, we do so with real regret and disappointment."

The meeting, attended by government officials, diplomats, regional stakeholders, civil society representatives, and the UN, focused on the decision to prolong the transition in South Sudan, initially set to end in 2024.

Haysom underscored that the same issue arose two years ago, stating, “Two years ago, we were in an identical situation as we are today and gave our support specifically under the condition that there would be no more extensions. Today, it is sadly evident that the country is not ready for elections that we could confidently expect to generate a credible and peaceful outcome.”

South Sudan continues to face numerous challenges, including a stagnant peace process, severe economic hardship, and widespread flooding, all of which have hindered progress. Crucial milestones outlined in the 2018 Revitalized Peace Agreement remain unmet.

Prosper Addo, Senior Political Officer of the African Union Mission in South Sudan (AUMISS), echoed this sentiment, explaining the necessity of the extension. “We unanimously support the decision to extend the transitional period due to the prevailing circumstances of the country, including the difficult socio-economic conditions and lack of adequate preparations by the election commission and security sector,” Addo said.

As the transitional period extends, there is a pressing need for decisive action and clear timelines to restore public confidence in the peace process. Addo added, “The AU hopes that this will give the institutions working on constitution-making, elections, and security the opportunity to prepare adequately and in a timely manner.”

In his concluding remarks, Haysom called on South Sudanese leaders to prioritize the nation’s interests and work towards an inclusive peace process. “It is time for South Sudan’s leaders to rebuild public trust, open up the political and civic space for elections, and engage all voices, including non-signatory parties, to break this perpetual cycle of continuous transitions and pave the way towards sustainable peace,” Haysom emphasized.

The extension now places significant pressure on South Sudan’s leadership to implement lasting reforms and lead the country toward its long-delayed elections.