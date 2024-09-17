UN says escalating violence in Sudan is of 'deep concern'

After more than a year of fighting between the army and the paramilitary Rapid Support Forces, the people of Sudan remain trapped in a cycle of displacement, lack of aid and, increasingly, hunger.

Stéphane Dujarric, spokesperson for the United Nations Secretary-General, on Monday said the escalating violence, particularly in North Darfur’s capital, El-Fasher, is of deep concern.

He said the Resident and Humanitarian Coordinator for Sudan, Clementine Nkweta-Salami, is calling on all parties to the conflict to refrain from targeting the city and to protect civilians.

“This comes following reports of large-scale fighting there late last week. Initial reports indicate that healthcare facilities and displacement camps were impacted,” Dujarric said.

The UN says thousands have died in the war which has forced some eight million people to flee their homes to safer areas in Sudan or to neighbouring countries.

In addition, the precarious conditions and lack of aid is pushing Sudan to the edge of famine with food security situation the "biggest concern" for humanitarian agencies working in the country.

Last month, the international community’s authority on determining the severity of hunger crises warned that immediate action is needed to “prevent widespread death” and “avert a catastrophic hunger crisis in Sudan”.

The head of the United Nations Office for the Coordination of Humanitarian Affairs, Justin Brady, appealed for funds for the UN response plan which is only 5 per cent funded for this year.

He also called on the warring parties to allow access to the worst hit areas in Khartoum, Darfur, and Kordofan region to help reverse the course of the disaster before it is too late.