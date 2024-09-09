Algeria president joins challengers in criticising poll irregularities

Just hours after he was declared winner of Algeria’s presidential election with 94.7 per cent of the vote, President Abdelmadjid Tebboune joined his two challengers in criticising the results.

This far outpacing his two opponents, Islamist Abdelali Hassani Cherif, who received only 3.2 per cent, and socialist Youcef Aouchiche, who got just 2.2 per cent.

On Sunday, the three campaigns jointly issued a statement accusing the country's election chairman of announcing contradictory figures.

When the polls closed on Saturday, the election authority had said there was a 48 per cent voter turnout.

However, it later revised this down to just 5.6 million of the country’s roughly 24 million voters, equivalent to less than one in four.

Before the three candidates joined in questioning the discrepancy, both of Tebboune’s challengers had raised concerns about it.

There have also been queries about local tallies.

The claims of irregularities mar what had earlier appeared to be a landslide victory for the 78-year-old head of state.

Elections in Algeria have historically been carefully choreographed affairs and the news has shocked Algerians.

It remains unclear what will happen next, whether this will prompt legal challenges or delay the final certification of the result.

The claims of irregularities cap off an election period that outraged activists and civil society groups.

Human rights advocates railed against the repressive atmosphere and the harassment and prosecutions of those involved in opposition parties, media organisations, and civil society groups.