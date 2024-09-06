Blinken backs Haiti Anti-Gang Mission, Pushes for 2024 Elections amid funding concerns

U.S. Secretary of State Antony Blinken arrived in Haiti on Thursday to emphasize the U.S. commitment to a multinational initiative focused on tackling gang violence and promoting long-overdue general elections.

Approximately 400 Kenyan police officers have been sent to Haiti to lead a U.N.-supported mission aimed at reducing gang violence in the capital and surrounding areas.

However, there are growing concerns about insufficient funding and equipment for the mission.

"The priority is to establish a solid security foundation, which is currently being developed with the support of the MSF and the Haitian National Police. There's still much work ahead, but progress is being made. We also aim to ensure that Haiti returns to a clear democratic path, which includes holding elections next year."

Haiti last conducted elections in 2016, and since then, officials have cited gang violence and political instability as reasons for the inability to hold new elections.

Following the assassination of former President Jovenel Moïse in July 2021, gang violence has escalated significantly.

In February, gangs executed coordinated assaults on police stations and the main international airport, which was closed for nearly three months.

They also attacked Haiti's two largest prisons, freeing over 4,000 inmates. Although violence decreased somewhat before the arrival of the first group of Kenyan police in late June, the situation remains tense.

Blinken added, "At this crucial juncture, we require increased funding and personnel to effectively achieve our mission's goals. The United States is actively pursuing this additional support. In a few weeks, during the United Nations General Assembly, I plan to host a ministerial meeting to encourage more contributions to address Haiti's security needs."

Before heading to the Dominican Republic, Blinken met with Haitian Prime Minister Garry Conille, a nine-member transitional presidential council, leaders from various political parties, the head of the multinational mission, and the chief of Haiti’s National Police.

Brian Nichols, the U.S. assistant secretary for Western Hemisphere affairs, mentioned on Wednesday that the U.S. government is exploring a U.N. peacekeeping operation to secure funding and resources to combat gangs that control 80% of Haiti's capital.

"We are witnessing a significant increase in patrols and operations aimed at restoring security and normalcy in Haiti," Nichols stated. Nevertheless, gangs continue to target communities around Port-au-Prince.