Tunisian court rules opposition leader can stand for presidency

By Rédaction Africanews

with agencies

Tunisia

Tunisian opposition politician, Abdellatif Mekki, will be allowed to resume his bid for the presidency after the country’s administrative court on Tuesday upheld his appeal.

The electoral commission had excluded the prominent politician from the race saying there was a lack of popular endorsements for his candidacy.

But the court’s decision means Mekki, who leads the Action and Achievement Party, will now be added to the list of accepted candidates.

He founded the organisation in 2022 after leaving the Islamist Ennahda party and still enjoys widespread support among its followers.

Mekki’s campaign manager, Ahmed Nafati, says Tuesday’s decision highlights the integrity of the administrative court.

Opposition parties, politicians, and human rights groups have accused the authorities of using "arbitrary restrictions" and intimidation to help ensure the re-election of incumbent President Kais Saied.

They say the electoral commission is not neutral and is seeking to eliminate all serious competitors to pave the way for Saied's victory, an accusation the body denies.

In 2021, Saied dissolved parliament and took control of all powers in a move described by the opposition as a coup.

The presidential poll is expected to take place on 6 October.

