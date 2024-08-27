Tunisian court rules opposition leader can stand for presidency

Tunisia
Tunisian opposition politician, Abdellatif Mekki, will be allowed to resume his bid for the presidency after the country’s administrative court on Tuesday upheld his appeal.
The electoral commission had excluded the prominent politician from the race saying there was a lack of popular endorsements for his candidacy.
But the court’s decision means Mekki, who leads the Action and Achievement Party, will now be added to the list of accepted candidates.
He founded the organisation in 2022 after leaving the Islamist Ennahda party and still enjoys widespread support among its followers.
Mekki’s campaign manager, Ahmed Nafati, says Tuesday’s decision highlights the integrity of the administrative court.
Opposition parties, politicians, and human rights groups have accused the authorities of using "arbitrary restrictions" and intimidation to help ensure the re-election of incumbent President Kais Saied.
They say the electoral commission is not neutral and is seeking to eliminate all serious competitors to pave the way for Saied's victory, an accusation the body denies.
In 2021, Saied dissolved parliament and took control of all powers in a move described by the opposition as a coup.
The presidential poll is expected to take place on 6 October.
01:13
Chad schedules legislative, provincial, and municipal elections for December 29
00:52
Lawmakers in Turkey draw blood in brawl during parliament debate on jailed colleague
00:47
CHADEMA members free after arrests linked to youth gathering
00:47
Tanzania detains opposition leaders over youth day meeting
00:55
Somalia to end indirect voting with new suffrage bill
Go to video
Tunisian opposition figure Moussi sentenced to prison ahead of October election