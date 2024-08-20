UK: Mother stabbed to death, two others critically injured in Manchester knife attack

A 22-year-old man has been arrested after stabbing and killing his mother. The incident left his 17-year-old sister and brother both injured and currently in critical condition at the hospital.

The incident occurred on Sunday at a home on Barnard Road in Gorton, near Longsight, according to Manchester Police.

The deceased has been identified and confirmed by Manchester policed as Alberta Obinim, a 43-year-old known by many in Manchester as Mother for All.

Police responded to multiple emergency calls and quickly arrested the suspect on suspicion of murder. He is currently in custody for questioning.

Detectives have cordoned off the area as they gather evidence and speak to witnesses. Police believe the suspect was known to the victims and are treating it as an isolated incident.

Detective Superintendent Toby Facey expressed sympathy for those affected, noting the community's shock and concern. He urged anyone with information or dashcam footage from the area around 11 p.m. on Sunday to come forward to assist the investigation.

Increased police patrols will remain in the area to provide reassurance to residents.