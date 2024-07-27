Conflict in eastern DRC: Tshisekedi criticizes Ruto on Nairobi process

DRC President Félix Tshisekedi has criticized Kenyan President William Ruto for mishandling the Nairobi Process, which was designed to create dialogue with armed groups in eastern DRC. Tshisekedi accused Ruto of taking sides with Rwanda, a stance he believes has stalled the initiative.

The process, originally initiated by former Kenyan President Uhuru Kenyatta, aimed to support disarmament and demobilization efforts.

Several meeting cycles have occurred, but progress has stalled since the third round in December 2023. Tshisekedi's criticism underscores growing tensions between the DRC and Kenya. Kinshasa has previously expressed dissatisfaction with the East African Community (EAC) force's efforts against the M23 rebellion, accusing it of not taking sufficient action under its mandate.

The situation further escalated when Nairobi announced the creation of the Congo River Alliance (AFC), a political-military group linked to the M23. Kenya’s refusal to arrest AFC leader Corneille Nangaa prompted the DRC to recall its ambassadors to Kenya and the EAC for consultations.