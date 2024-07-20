Risk of life imprisonment for Martin Joseph Figueira, Portuguese humanitarian worker

The Central African Republic government has accused Portuguese-Belgian national Martin Joseph Figueira of espionage on behalf of certain Western countries, including the United States.

During a press conference at the Presidential Palace, President Archange Touadera's advisor clarified the situation regarding the member of the American NGO FHI 360.

According to Yaloké Mokpeme, Advisor to the Central African President, there is both audio and written evidence, including money transfers and arms deliveries, implicating Figueira. "We trust our country's justice system, and the elements they possess are so substantial that they could lead to this man's prosecution and subsequent trial," Mokpeme stated.

Figueira was arrested on May 25 in Zemio, Haut-Mboumou, and has been detained for two months. He is accused of financing terrorist groups, including Ali Darassa's Unity for Peace in Central Africa (UPC), conspiracy, espionage, and incitement to hatred. While the NGO Family Health International 360 denies the accusations, the government claims to have material and audio evidence incriminating him.

Recently, Figueira has started a hunger strike, which the prosecutor describes as a tactic to manipulate public opinion. "The hunger strike is mentioned in the prosecutor's statement; we cannot ignore it," Mokpeme said. "This tactic is always used by those accused in such situations. They claim to have health problems, and so on. We know that this has always been the method these individuals use to manipulate public opinion."

International organizations have called for Figueira's unconditional release, deeming the allegations unfounded. However, the government insists he will face justice in the coming days. Meanwhile, FHI 360 and his lawyer express concern about his detention conditions at the De Roux military camp. If found guilty, Joseph Figueira faces life imprisonment.