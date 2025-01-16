Putin and Touadera explore deeper military cooperation in Moscow

Russian President Vladimir Putin held discussions with Central African Republic President Faustin-Archange Touadera in Moscow on Thursday, focusing on enhancing security collaboration between their nations.

Putin expressed his intention to delve deeper into the bilateral relationship through both broader discussions and individual meetings.

Putin stated, "I would like to note our cooperation in the area of security. We intend to act in this direction as we have done so far. We will discuss these prospects with you in a broad format and then during our face-to-face meeting."

President Touadera highlighted the "significant progress" made in restoring peace and security within the region, while emphasizing the importance of continued partnership with Russian military forces to further bolster their security measures.

He specifically mentioned the need to enhance security along the Central African borders, seeking assistance from Russian experts whom he praised as skilled professionals and courageous fighters.

Additionally, Touadera requested increased shipments of advanced military equipment to enhance the capabilities of their defense and security forces.

In recent years, Russia has become the preferred security ally for an increasing number of governments in the region, supplanting traditional partners like France and the United States.

Moscow has actively broadened its military ties, utilizing mercenaries such as Wagner, who have been deployed in at least six countries since around 2017.