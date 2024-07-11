Welcome to Africanews

Please select your experience

Watch Live

Breaking News

News

news

Vladimir Putin calls for BRICS unity to create a 'harmonious world'

Russian President, Vladimir Putin, holds talks with chairman of China's National People's Congress   -  
Copyright © africanews
Alexei Danichev/Sputnik agency brics-russia2024.ru
By Rédaction Africanews

with AP

Russia

Speaking at the BRICS parliamentary forum in St Petersburg, Russian President Vladimir Putin on Thursday accused the West of attempting to maintain a monopoly.

"Pressure is growing on everyone who has their own position. Contrary to the principles of international law, coercion, unilateral sanctions, selective application of trade rules, and blackmail are used," he said.

The group, comprising Brazil, Russia, India, China, and South Africa, welcomed five new members in January, including Iran and Egypt.

Putin said that by acting together, BRICS countries would achieve a safer and more harmonious world.

“We will be able to achieve the maximum implementation of the economic, investment, technological, and human potential of our countries, and strengthen the constructive influence of BRICS on global processes,” he said.

You may also like

From the same country

View more

You may also like

From the same country

On the same subject

More stories

By using this website, you agree with our use of cookies to improve its performance and enhance your user experience. More info in our Cookies policy page..