Prime Minister Modi address Indian community in Moscow

During his official two-day visit to Russia, Prime Minister Narendra Modi delivered a speech to the Indian community in Moscow on Tuesday.

Narendra Modi, India's Prime Minister told Indians living in Moscow that, "when Indians hear the word ‘Russia,’ the first words that come to their minds are ‘India’s companion in happiness and in sorrow."

Mr. Modi's visit aims to strengthen the close ties with Russia, a key defense partner for India.

"I am happy that India and Russia are working shoulder to shoulder to provide new energy to global prosperity," he concluded.

On Monday, Russian President Vladimir Putin gave Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi a tour of his suburban residence in Novo-Ogaryovo.

Trade expansion has been a major topic of discussion, with a specific emphasis on a maritime corridor linking India's primary port in Chennai with Vladivostok, the main gateway to Russia's Far East.

With Moscow's arms industries primarily supplying the Russian military during the fighting in Ukraine, India has been broadening its defence acquisitions by purchasing more from the US, Israel, France, and Italy.

With an arrest warrant issued by the International Criminal Court in 2023 for his actions in Ukraine, Putin's foreign travel has been scarce in recent years.

Modi's visit could potentially help boost Putin's influence.