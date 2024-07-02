Herman 'Watch the River' Amisi makes Congolese diaspora laugh in Paris

Renowned Congolese humorist Herman Amisi performed at the Casino de Paris. The Lubumbashi native captivated audiences with his lively humor and insightful observations on life.

He coined now-cult slogan "Surveillez le fleuve" (Watch the river), an expression that united the Congolese on both sides of the Congo river during the last African Cup of Nations (AFCON).

"He's a compatriot," said one fan.

For his first one-man show in Europe, Herman Amisi performed to a packed house. For more than two hours, the comedian played a series of jokes and invited guests from all over Africa.

Amisi brought the evening to a close with a message of peace, particularly for war-torn Eastern Congo.

Mischievous but with a dose of brotherhood, Herman amisi's jokes brought cohesion between the peoples of the two Congo.

In a video that went viral, the comedian teased his neighbors in Brazzaville (who did not qualify for AFCON) by asking them to keep an eye on the river while the DRC took part in the Africa Cup of Nations in Côte d'Ivoire.

Far from being offended, the Congolese in Brazzaville welcomed this "instruction", seeing it as an incentive to improve for the future.