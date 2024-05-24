Welcome to Africanews

Please select your experience

Watch Live

Breaking News

News

news

Explosion kills 11 workers at a sugar factory in Tanzania

Explosion kills 11 workers at a sugar factory in Tanzania
National Disaster Response Force rescuers carry the dead body of a person after   -  
Copyright © africanews
https://twitter.com/AfricaFactsZone/status/1624305212813979649/photo/1
By Rédaction Africanews

with AP

Tanzania

11 workers of a sugar factory have been killed following an explosion at the factory which is located in Tanzania. The victims included three foreign nationals, police said.

the explosion which occurred on Thursday, May 23 was a result of an electrical fault that caused a steam pipe to burst as a technical team was readying machines to start production for the day at the privately owned Mtibwa Sugar Factory in the Morogoro region in eastern Tanzania, regional police chief Alex Mkama told the media.

The three foreigners were from neighbouring Kenya, Brazil and India. Two other workers were injured in the blast and were treated at the Morogoro hospital. The doctor in charge there, David Ruchamisa, said they were later rushed to the capital, Dodoma, for further treatment.

Mtibwa is one of the country's major sugar producing factories, producing at least 70,000 metric tons of sugar annually, according to government data.

Related articles

From the same country

View more

Related articles

From the same country

On the same subject

More stories

By using this website, you agree with our use of cookies to improve its performance and enhance your user experience. More info in our Cookies policy page..