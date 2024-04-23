Welcome to Africanews

South Africa: Activists clean up Cape Town beach in celebration of Earth Day

People join a public clean-up operation on 'Earth Day' at the Muizenberg beach, in Cape Town, South Africa, Monday, April 22, 2024 .   -  
Nardus Engelbrecht/Copyright 2024 The AP. All rights reserved.
By Rédaction Africanews

South Africa

A group of environmental activists gathered at the Muizenberg Beach in Cape Town on Monday to do a beach cleanup in celebration of Earth Day.

Earth Day is a globally celebrated annual event which mobilises people to reduce plastic consumption and pollution around the world.

The activists started at the Muizenberg beachfront and cleaned along the shore and then moved to cleaning between the rocks.

Lyniel Traut, an organiser and volunteer said she would like to see South Africa reduce the production of plastics by 2040 by 60%.

"Well, they need to reduce the production of plastics, that’s number one, that’s where it starts. A lot of corporates need to get involved and also do their part and also educate people about the use of single-use plastics and what other options there are as well." says Traut.

Fellow activist, Vigilante Manangazira, said Earth Day was important because she wanted her children and grandchildren to grow up in a safe environment, "where it’s plastic free and pollution free."

The activists have pledged to keep appealing to their government and to regularly arrange beach cleanups.

