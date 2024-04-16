Welcome to Africanews

Please select your experience

Watch Live

Breaking News

News

news

Namibia : Manhunt as ‘dangerous’ suspects escape cell

Namibia : Manhunt as ‘dangerous’ suspects escape cell
Inmates look through bars while one holds out his food in a La Joya jail, some 30 kms (18.5 miles) east   -  
Copyright © africanews
ARNULFO FRANCO/AP
By Rédaction Africanews

Namibia

Namibian police are on a hunt for 11 prisoners who broke out of a police cell in the northeastern Zambezi region.

The escapees, awaiting trial for serious offenses, managed to cut through the roof of the Katima Mulilo police station and flee.

Items believed to have aided the escape, such as blades and makeshift ropes, were found in the cell. Locals are cautioned as some of the escapees are considered dangerous, including one with a history of murder.

Three escapees have been recaptured, but the search continues. The overcrowded cell, meant for 16 people, housed over 100 prisoners awaiting trial, and it's currently under renovation. Residents are urged to report any suspicious activities to the authorities.

Related articles

From the same country

View more

Related articles

From the same country

On the same subject

More stories

By using this website, you agree with our use of cookies to improve its performance and enhance your user experience. More info in our Cookies policy page..