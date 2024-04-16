Namibia : Manhunt as ‘dangerous’ suspects escape cell

Namibia
Namibian police are on a hunt for 11 prisoners who broke out of a police cell in the northeastern Zambezi region.
The escapees, awaiting trial for serious offenses, managed to cut through the roof of the Katima Mulilo police station and flee.
Items believed to have aided the escape, such as blades and makeshift ropes, were found in the cell. Locals are cautioned as some of the escapees are considered dangerous, including one with a history of murder.
Three escapees have been recaptured, but the search continues. The overcrowded cell, meant for 16 people, housed over 100 prisoners awaiting trial, and it's currently under renovation. Residents are urged to report any suspicious activities to the authorities.
Go to video
SA users of Starlink will be cut off at the end of the month
Go to video
Nigeria suspends permit of 3 private jet operators
Go to video
Senegal to host first Olympic event in Africa
Go to video
Senegal seizes nearly 1,140kgs of cocaine
Go to video
Beijing half marathon hit by controversy as China’s He Jie allowed to win
Go to video
China’s economic growth hits 5.3%