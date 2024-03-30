Ivorian Catholics observe Good Friday in Abidjan

This Good Friday, Catholics in Abidjan are commemorating the Stations of the Cross in a procession at St. André’s Catholic Church in the Yopougon neighborhood of Ivorian capital.

Christians and Muslims make up around 40 percent of the population each in Ivory Coast, though most Christians are in the south of the country.

As part of the procession, men could be seen whipping a man posing as Jesus Christ with sticks, and the man was later placed in a mock crucifixion on a wooden cross.

Donatien N’guessan, a minister at the church, said “The Stations of the Cross is a way for us to contemplate the mystery of our redemption, which required our Lord to surrender himself on the weight of the cross so that we have eternal life.”

Large crowds attended the procession ahead of Easter Sunday.

Soumahoro Loukolon came to St. André’s to witness the procession. “For me the Stations of the Cross procession is witnessing the passion of Christ, truly what Jesus himself suffered. The path he took so that we could be saved is what we are going to relive today this Good Friday,”, she said.

Christians around the country will celebrate Easter on Sunday, with some traditional festivals also being scheduled around the holiday.