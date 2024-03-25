Angola's president woos Chinese tourists

Angola hopes to attract more Chinese tourists as part of its efforts to develop local tourism, said Angolan President Joao Lourenco in a recent interview with China Central Television (CCTV) in east China's Shandong Province.

Lourenco, who visited China from March 14 to 17, said he would like to invite more Chinese visitors to his country for its unique scenery.

"I want to introduce Angola as a country brimming with opportunities, especially for investors and as a country that offers a lot of sightseeing spots for travel enthusiasts. Angola encompasses almost everything for those seeking to explore a different world and immerse themselves in the beauty of Africa. The country boasts beaches, sunshine, captivating waterfalls, and wildlife. We are planning to establish a large nature reserve in the southeastern part of the country and it's called the Kavango–Zambezi Transfrontier Conservation Area. Tourists interested in large animals like lions and elephants will have the opportunity to witness them up close. This is the Angola we want to present to the Chinese people, who want to know our country," said Lourenco in Jinan City, the provincial capital of Shandong.

Situated in the southwestern part of Africa, Angola borders with the Republic of Congo and the Democratic Republic of the Congo in the north, Zambia in the east, Namibia in the south, and the Atlantic Ocean in the west and boasts a coastline that spans 1,650 kilometers. The capital city, also the country's largest city, Luanda, is located on the Atlantic coast of northern Angola.

Although the country is close to the equator, its climate is pleasant due to its high terrain and the influence of the Atlantic cold current.