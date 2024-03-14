Egyptians mark Ramadan amidst soaring prices

Local markets in Cairo are buzzing with shoppers buying Ramadan decorations, lanterns and food items.

Lanterns are a centerpiece in many Egyptian households during Ramadan.

Some use them on dining tables, others hang them at the entrances of homes, buildings or shops.

Just before Ramadan started, a crowd visited the market to buy lanterns but also dates, normally used to break the fast.

Hundreds of millions of Muslims around the world began fasting on Monday from sunrise to sunset for the month of Ramadan, a time of contemplation, fortitude and intense worship.

Fasting is meant to draw worshippers closer to God through sacrifice, remembrance and heightened spirituality.

It’s also meant to be a month of gratitude when the faithful are reminded of the suffering of those less fortunate.

Muslims traditionally break their fast, like the Prophet Muhammad did some 1,400 years ago, with a sip of water and some dates at sunset.

After sunset prayers, a large feast known as iftar is shared with family and friends.