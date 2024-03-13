Mozambique: At least 4 dead following storm Filipo

Four people have died and one person has been injured as Storm Filipo hit southern Mozambique's Inhambane province, according to the state-owned broadcaster.

Roofs have been ripped off schools and residential homes.

In the tourist areas of Tofo and Barra, the waves have destroyed several boats.

In some areas the roads are inaccessible.

Local authorities say the storm has disrupted electricity supply and communication lines.

Storm Filipo continues to batter the province, with intermittent rain and gusty winds.

Its effects are already being felt in the capital Maputo and the area around it.