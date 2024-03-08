Haiti extends nighttime curfew and state of emergency

Haiti’s government announced Thursday that it was extending a curfew to curb relentless violent gang attacks that have paralyzed the capital of Port-au-Prince.

Officials noted that all public demonstrations are also prohibited in the metro area and beyond.

“Police were ordered to use all legal means at their disposal to enforce the curfew and apprehend all offenders,” the government said in a statement.

Days of street violence left destruction in the streets of the capital Port-au-Prince on Thursday.

An initial three-day curfew was announced last Sunday, but gangs have continued to attack police stations and other targets at night as Haiti’s National Police struggles to contain the violence with its limited staff and resources.

The attacks began a week ago shortly after embattled Prime Minister Ariel Henry announced general elections in mid-2025.

Henry is currently in Puerto Rico, where he was forced to land on Tuesday as he tries to return to Haiti, whose main international airport remains closed given the ongoing violence.