Haiti extends nighttime curfew and state of emergency

gang delinquency
Haiti’s government announced Thursday that it was extending a curfew to curb relentless violent gang attacks that have paralyzed the capital of Port-au-Prince.
Officials noted that all public demonstrations are also prohibited in the metro area and beyond.
“Police were ordered to use all legal means at their disposal to enforce the curfew and apprehend all offenders,” the government said in a statement.
Days of street violence left destruction in the streets of the capital Port-au-Prince on Thursday.
An initial three-day curfew was announced last Sunday, but gangs have continued to attack police stations and other targets at night as Haiti’s National Police struggles to contain the violence with its limited staff and resources.
The attacks began a week ago shortly after embattled Prime Minister Ariel Henry announced general elections in mid-2025.
Henry is currently in Puerto Rico, where he was forced to land on Tuesday as he tries to return to Haiti, whose main international airport remains closed given the ongoing violence.
Go to video
Haiti's gang violence: How the country got to where it is now
01:27
Haiti's leader is locked out of country amid pressure to resign
01:01
Gangs in Haiti try to seize control of main airport
01:14
Haiti declares curfew as it tries to restore order after weekend jailbreak
00:59
Haitian PM in Kenya to discuss UN mission, both nations ink deal to deploy police officers
01:35
Gunfire paralyzes Haiti as police, powerful gang leader fight