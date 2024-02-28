Mali: at least 31 dead and 10 injured in a bus accident

Mali
At least 31 people were killed and 10 others injured when a driver lost control of a passenger bus in southern Mali on Tuesday, the country's government said.
The bus carrying Malians and nationals from the West African sub-region was on its way to Burkina Faso when it "overturned" , according to a press release published on the Facebook page of the Malian Ministry of Transport and Infrastructure.
“The provisional toll is 31 dead instantly and 10 injured, some seriously. The accident occurred around 5 p.m. in Koumantou, south of Bamako.”
Accidents involving public transport buses are common in Mali . On February 19, at least 15 people died and more than 46 were injured in a traffic accident between a public transport bus and a truck in central Mali.
02:52
Sierra Leone's capital introduces buses to ease transport crisis
Go to video
Bus taking journalists from Africa Cup game crashes, several injured
Go to video
18 killed when truck plunges into a ravine in southwestern Congo
02:15
Senegal's Sall inaugurates e-bus fleet of Dakar public transport network
Go to video
'Sarafina!' celebrated South African playwright Mbongeni Ngema dies in car crash at 68
01:45
Somalia: President vows son will answer for fatal highway crash in Istanbul