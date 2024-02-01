US sanctions Sudanese companies for funding conflict

The United States Treasury has imposed sanctions on three Sudanese companies allegedly financing the devastating war plaguing the nation.

Among the entities targeted are Alkhaleej Bank and Al-Fakher Advanced Works, both under the control of the paramilitary Rapid Support Forces (RSF).

Additionally, Zadna International, linked to the Sudanese army, faces sanctions, as stated by the US Treasury Department in a release on Wednesday.

The Treasury Department's statement asserted that all three companies have played a role in undermining the peace, security, and stability of Sudan by engaging in activities such as money laundering and fundraising through gold exports.

These sanctions are part of a broader strategy aimed at curbing the ongoing nine-month conflict, which has resulted in the tragic loss of over 12,000 lives and forced nearly eight million people to flee their homes, according to UN reports.

On Tuesday, General Abdel Fattah Al-Burhan, the commander of the Sudanese army, called for a full-scale offensive against the RSF, expressing disinterest in dialogue, deeming it a futile endeavor.

Both the Sudanese army and the RSF have faced allegations of war crimes from the US government and various civil rights groups, vehemently denied by both parties. The situation remains complex as international efforts intensify to address the dire humanitarian crisis in Sudan.