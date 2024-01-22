Welcome to Africanews

Please select your experience

Watch Live

Breaking News

News

news

Senegal: Sonko, Wade not listed among official candidates of Feb.25 presidential polls

Supporters of Senegal opposition leader Ousmane Sonko take to the streets of Dakar Tuesday March 14, 2023.   -  
Copyright © africanews
Sylvain Cherkaoui/Copyright 2020 The AP. All rights reserved.
By Rédaction Africanews

and AP

Senegal

Senegal's highest election authority unveiled the names of 20 candidates allowed to 'contest in the February 25 presidential election.

Opposition leader Ousmane Sonko, who finished third in the 2019 presidential polls, was disqualified from the ballot because he faces a six-month suspended sentence following his conviction for defamation, the Constitutional Council said.

His now-dissolved PASTEF party called the move “the most dangerous precedent in the political history of Senegal.”

“This conviction renders him ineligible for a period of five years,” the council said.

Sonko's ally Bassirou Diomaye Faye was cleared to vie for the presidency.

The council deemed Karim Wade, the son of former Senegalese President Abdoulaye Wade, as ineligible for the ballot. It said Wade had dual citizenship at the time he formally declared his presidential candidacy. 

On X formerly twitter wade called the move "an attack on democracy" and vowed "to take part in the election in one way or another".

Senegal’s Prime minister and candidate of the ruling party was given the green light.

The list published Saturday (Jan. 20) by the Constitutional Council named 20 candidates, out of 79 applications the body reportedly received.

Related articles

From the same country

View more

Related articles

From the same country

On the same subject

More stories

By using this website, you agree with our use of cookies to improve its performance and enhance your user experience. More info in our Cookies policy page..