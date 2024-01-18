More than 100 days into conflict, Israel-Hamas war continues, extends with attacks in west bank

Bang! Bang!! That is the sound you hear with the destruction of rocket launchers located in the Gaza Strip. Israel says their destruction was a reponse to a barrage of rockets fired at Southern Israel by militants.

Earlier a shipment of medicine for Israeli hostages and Palestinian civilians entered the Gaza Strip under a deal mediated by Qatar and France. The agreement marks the first significant progress in indirect talks between Israel and Hamas since December, when a short-lived ceasefire collapsed. BIG TEXT Conflict continues but deal sees medicine shipment enter Gaza

On Wednesday Israel's Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu visited an airbase and repeated his pledge that Israel will continue the war in Gaza until Hamas is eliminated.

But more than 100 days into the conflict, Palestinian authorities say the death toll in the coastal territory has passed 24,400 most of them women and children. BIG TEXT Death toll in the coastal territory passes 24,400

In the occupied West Bank, fears of a potential second front in the war took a turn for the worse after Israel killed several people including it claimed, the “head of terrorist infrastructure”.

Support for Hamas in the Palestinian-run region is said to be soaring with accusations that the people who died were civilians and included four brothers.