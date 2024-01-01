Welcoming 2024: Dazzling New Year Celebrations from around the world

Beijing ushered in the year 2024 with a countdown at Capital Steel Park, a historic industrial landscape and popular tourist destination.

In Dubai, a dazzling display of fireworks illuminated the city's night sky and skyscrapers during the New Year’s Eve celebrations. The shapes and colours projected onto the Burj Khalifa symbolized the preservation of species and featured portraits of the United Arab Emirates' ruling leaders.

This year, the world's largest performing fountain beneath the Burj Khalifa synchronized with the lighting show on the tower's facade, directed by choreography director Peter Kopik. In Ras Al Khaimah Emirate, two records were set: the longest chain of aquatic floating fireworks and the longest straight drone display.

Paris celebrated the arrival of the New Year with an exceptional fireworks show as the city geared up to host the 2024 Olympic Games. Crowds descended upon Champs-Élysées Avenue to witness a multidimensional light show projected onto the Arc de Triomphe, showcasing the history of the French capital.

Authorities anticipated over 1 million attendees, deploying 90,000 police officers across France for the festivities.

In Rio de Janeiro, Brazil, thousands gathered at Copacabana Beach to welcome 2024, enjoying a 12-minute fireworks display. Revellers from Brazil and beyond flocked to the beach for the celebrations.

American tourist Dominic Simpson expressed his excitement, stating, "I feel amazing; it’s my first time in Rio. There is no better way to spend New Year's Eve than on the beach here. This is just an incredible experience."

Many observed African Brazilian rites and religion traditions by dressing in white to attract peace for the new year, celebrating near the water, throwing flowers at the sea, and jumping over small waves. Rio had 11 stages, and city officials estimated that 4 million people would participate in the festivities throughout the city.