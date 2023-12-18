Guinean authorities say depot fire after blast now 'contained'

"The fire has been contained", said Bachir Diallo, Guinea's Minister of Security and Civil Protection, after visiting the fuel depot where an overnight explosion and blaze has killed at least 13 people and seriously injured 88 others.

He added, "All the necessary measures have been taken to fight the fire effectively. You can look right."

At least 13 people have been killed and 178 others injured after a powerful explosion and fire at the main fuel depot in Guinea rocked the centre of the capital Conakry overnight, the country's Minister of Health said on Monday evening.

The explosion, accompanied by a fire, occurred shortly after midnight in the administrative and business district of Kaloum, near the port, according to local media and residents.

The area in the heart of the Kaloum administrative district is home to most government offices.

It was not immediately clear what caused the fire at the depot that supplies most of the fuel in Guinea, raising fears of a major supply disruption.

At least four dead were confirmed at the Ignace Deen hospital, the Conakry-based Le Courrier de Conakry news platform reported.

Communications Minister Aminata Kaba said that the damage was significant.

The fire razed several offices and buildings within the area that was covered with thick smoke. Many residents fled their homes.

Authorities shut down schools and public places in the capital as emergency services raced to put out the fire, which caused a major blockade in the area. Access to the district was shut except for essential services. The presidency asked people to stay at home