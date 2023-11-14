Sudan: Abdel-Fattah Al Burhan, Kenyan president William Ruto to work on peace process

Kenya
Kenyan President William Ruto held talks in Nairobi on Monday with Sudanese General Abdel-Fattah Al Burhan, head of the Transitional Sovereignty Council of Sudan.
The two leaders held bilateral talks on the recent security situation in Sudan and the region.
They also reviewed the state of ongoing peace initiatives, underscored the urgent need to find a solution to the conflict in Sudan, and to work towards a cessation of hostilities.
Also discussed was the need to convene an urgent IGAD (Intergovernmental Authority on Development in Eastern Africa) summit to set conditions for a broader peace process.
Almost seven months of war between Sudan’s military and a powerful paramilitary group have left a wave of destruction.
Over half the population is in need of humanitarian aid, and people fear a repeat of the deadly ethnic conflict in Darfur 20 years ago.
The UN has described the situation in the country as ‘catastrophic’, with 25mn people in need of humanitarian assistance.
