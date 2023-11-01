Meta given 30 days to cease using the name Threads

A British software firm, Threads Software Limited, has given Meta a 30-day ultimatum to cease using the name "Threads" in the UK, citing ownership of the trademark.

The company claims that its legal representatives sent a formal notice to Meta, the parent company of Facebook and Instagram, on Monday, demanding that they discontinue the use of the name "Threads." Threads Software Limited has also threatened to seek a court injunction if Meta fails to comply.

Threads Software Limited successfully trademarked the name "Threads" in 2012 for its intelligent messaging hub, which offers the capability to store a company's emails, tweets, and voice-over internet protocol phone calls in a cloud database.

In a press release, the company revealed that it had rejected four purchase offers from Meta's legal team for the domain name "threads.app." It was only after Meta launched "Threads," a social media application aimed at competing with Elon Musk's X, that Threads Software Limited alleges it was removed from Facebook.

John Yardley, the Managing Director of Threads Software Limited, voiced concerns, stating that the business "faces a serious threat from one of the largest technology companies in the world."

Meta's "Threads" app was released in July, soon after Elon Musk's controversial introduction of temporary tweet limits. It quickly gained popularity and became the fastest app to reach 100 million users, achieving this milestone in just five days. Its association with Instagram undoubtedly contributed to its rapid adoption.

Threads Software Limited is resolute in its demand that Meta cease using the "Threads" name in the UK to protect its trademark rights.