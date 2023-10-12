US Republicans nominate Steve Scalise for House speaker

Republicans have nominated Rep. Steve Scalise to be the next House speaker.

Now they must try to unite their deeply divided majority to elect the conservative in a floor vote after ousting Rep. Kevin McCarthy from the job.

In private balloting at the Capitol on Wednesday, House Republicans narrowly pushed aside Ohio Rep. Jim Jordan, the Judiciary Committee chairman, in favor of Scalise.

But tensions are still running high among Republicans who've brought the House to a standstill with bitter infighting.

A floor vote of the whole House is expected. But on Wednesday afternoon, the House was gaveled into a brief session before breaking indefinitely.

The next steps are uncertain.