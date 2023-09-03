South Sudan qualifies for 2024 Paris Olympics as best African team

South Sudanese Bright stars have qualified for the 2024 Paris Olympic Games, a first in the young nations’ history.

This comes after the basketball team easily defeated Angola in Manila on Saturday in their last game of the 2023 FIBA World Cup, achieving the biggest win in the country's basketball history.

Carlik Jones was unstoppable throughout the tournament. He finished the game with a stunning double-double of 26 points and 15 assists, adding 7 rebounds on top, for a whopping efficiency score of 40.

South Sudan needed Egypt to either lose against New Zealand or win by 2 points less than they did. With the Pharaohs not achieving their goal, the path for the east African athletes became clear.

Now, the Bright stars get to shine even brighter in the city of lights.