Sudan: General Al-Burhane makes first public appearance since war begun

Sudan's army chief Abdel Fattah al-Burhan made his first appearance outside the army’s general command since clashes erupted with the Rapid Support Forces.

The General arrived in Port Sudan from Atbara city in the river Nile province, on Thursday according to a local media outlet.

The East African nation's de facto leader will embark on a tour to Egypt and Saudi Arabia, reported the daily citing sources close to the army.

Sudan was plunged into chaos in April when tensions between rival generals Al-Burhane and Mohamed Hamdan Daglo imploded into open fighting in the capital Khartoum, rapidly spreading to other cities such as Al-Facher, in Darfur, and Al-Foula, in Kordofan.

Thousands of people have perished and more than 3.4 million were forced to flee to safer areas inside Sudan according to the United Nations’ migration agency.

The organization reports over a million refugees into neighboring countries including Egypt, Chad, South Sudan, Ethiopia, and the Central African Republic.

Access to bare necessities is scarce forcing many residents to live without water and electricity as the country’s health care system nears total collapse.