Libya: protests after FM talks with Israeli counterpart

Several people took to the streets of Tripoli, Libya’s capital in protest, after foreign minister Najla al-Mangoush was suspended when it emerged, she had held talks with her Israeli counterpart last week in Rome.

Mrs. Mangoush has been subjected to an administrative inquiry by a commission chaired by the Minister of Justice, announced, prime minister Abdulhamid Dbeibah’s government in a statement on Sunday evening.

The Foreign ministry described the meeting as an unofficial and fortuitous encounter that did not involve any discussion, agreement, or consultation, adding, that Mrs. Mangoush had refused to hold talks with any party representing the Israeli entity and reiterated in a clear and unambiguous manner Libya's position regarding the Palestinian cause.

The Libyan ministry also denounced the exploitation by the Israeli and international media of this incident, which they are trying to present as a meeting or talks.

According to reports, in January 2022, Mossad Director David Barnea and Libyan Prime Minister Abdulhamid Dbeibah met in Jordan to discuss normalization and security cooperation.

Although the meeting was publicized by the Saudi and Libyan media, Dbeibah subsequently denied its existence.

Libya, plunged into chaos since the fall of Muammar Gaddafi's regime in 2011, is known to have no diplomatic relations with Israel.