Supporters of Zimbabwe president Mnangagwa celebrate his reelection

Celebrations rocked Zimbabwe mainly by the supporters of the ZANU-PF party after the declaration of President Emmerson Mnangagwa as the winner of the just concluded election.

Mnangagwa, 80, won 52.6 percent of the ballots against 44 percent for the main challenger, Nelson Chamisa, 45, according to official results announced by the Zimbabwe Electoral Commission

The presidential results were welcomed by the celebratory cheers of a few ruling party supporters at the news conference venue.

This week, voting was forced to stretch into an unprecedented second day because of delays in printing of ballot papers in some key districts including the opposition stronghold Harare.

Chamisa condemned the delays as "a clear case of voter suppression, a classic case of Stone-Age... rigging".