Ninth Francophonie Games marked as 'success'

The head of the International Committee of the Ninth Francophonie Games has given a positive assessment of the event.

Zeina Mina's comments come after a week of competition with thousands of people taking part in the event in Kinshasa.

"Despite all the difficulties, concerns and uncertainties surrounding this event and the two postponements, we have a participation rate that is close to that of the Abidjan games, the previous games which took place in Abidjan," explained Mina.

"So, we have a about 3,533 participants, that's the final balance."

The games, taking place between July 28 and August 6, have seen the participation of 37 countries.

Mina said any early complications were quickly resolved and she would now like to see young people in Congo benefit from the games.

"It has to be said that the host country rose to the challenge and succeeded in organising and delivering the Francophonie Games, obviously with the support of the international Organisation of the Francophonie.

"But what strikes me is the people around the sites who rush to get in just to see something new, and so the State really needs to take advantage of everything that has been put in place, all this infrastructure to develop it and make it available to Congolese youth."

She added that the games should not be seen simply as competitions and contests but that they are part of a social project to help train referees and event organisers and develop physical education programmes.