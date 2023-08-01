South Africa: Visit by the head of Japanese diplomacy

South Africa's Minister of Foreign Affairs received her Japanese counterpart on Tuesday. The meeting focused on cooperation between Pretoria and Tokyo. Japan is one of the major investors in South Africa," acknowledged Naledi Pandor.

"Our country recognises the support that the people and government of Japan have given us. We also recognise the extraordinary role that Japanese companies have played in supporting our economy and industrialisation in South Africa," said the South African Minister of Foreign Affairs.

With some 273 Japanese companies operating in South Africa, providing more than 200,000 jobs, the head of Japanese diplomacy called for closer cooperation with Pretoria.

"We must therefore work more firmly, more closely together to realise the enormous potential that the two countries have for cooperation. As G7 Presidency, we attach great importance to listening directly to the voice of Africa. It is against this backdrop that I have decided to visit Africa as Japan's Minister of Foreign Affairs", said Yoshimasa Hayashi, Japan's Minister of Foreign Affairs.

Hayashi will use his Africa tour to emphasize the importance of renewing the Black Sea grain deal. The pact affects grain shipments not only to Africa but to Asia and Europe, and has major implications for global food supply chains.