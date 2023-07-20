Welcome to Africanews

Please select your experience

Watch Live

Breaking News

News

news

10 children in Rwanda drowned after their boat sank in a river, an official says

10 children in Rwanda drowned after their boat sank in a river, an official says
A passenger boat is seen on Lake Kivu in Kibuye, Karongi District, in the Western   -  
Copyright © africanews
SIMON MAINA/AFP or licensors
By Rédaction Africanews

with AP

Rwanda

Ten students in Rwanda drowned after their boat sank in a river, a provincial governor says.

Alice Kayitesi, the governor of Southern province, told The Associated Press the students drowned on Monday while the boat was trying to cross the Nyabarongo River. The students had just returned from school for the summer holidays.

The bodies of the children, ages 11 to 15, were recovered on Tuesday and Wednesday. Three students and one man survived.

A man who hired the boat has been detained for questioning.

Kayitesi said authorities were investigating reports that the students were being taken across the river to offload building materials.

Related articles

From the same country

View more

Related articles

From the same country

On the same subject

More stories

By using this website, you agree with our use of cookies to improve its performance and enhance your user experience. More info in our Cookies policy page..