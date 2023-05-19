2023 AMVCA kicks off with a spectacular cultural display

In a dazzling display of African talent and cultural splendor, the much-awaited 9th edition of the Africa Magic Viewers Choice Awards (AMVCA) commenced yesterday, May 18, 2023.

Opening the event with an awe-inspiring cultural extravaganza, the stage was set for an unforgettable evening filled with anticipation and celebration.

The event which took place in Lagos, was transformed into a vibrant celebration of culture and beauty.

So many culturally-diverse attires on the red carpet tonight.#AMVCA9 pic.twitter.com/Nwk11RHrjs — BellaNaija (@bellanaija) May 18, 2023

Attendees graced the occasion, bedazzling the venue with their resplendent traditional attire, presenting a stunning fusion of African heritage and the glamour of the film awards.

The various personalities and celebrities, mostly actors adorned the event with their exquisite cultural outfits, showcasing the rich diversity of African traditions.

Videos and pictures sighted on social media shows that popular figures such as Mercy Aigbe, Yemi Cregx of BBTitans, the enchanting Juicy Jay and Thabang, BBNaija stars Liqourose, Elozonam, and Saga, the iconic Ramsey Nouah, Uti Nwachukwu, and the esteemed John Ugbe, CEO of Multichoice Nigeria.

The evening commenced with a soul-stirring recitation of the Nigerian national anthem by a choral group, captivating the audience and earning them resounding applause.

The stage was then set for an extraordinary showcase of performances by various cultural groups, captivating the audience with captivating songs, pulsating drumbeats, enchanting chants, and mesmerising dance moves.

Still the best dressed 😩🔥❤️ #AMVCA9 pic.twitter.com/iZE0ORHPkY — Ella Mobee (Yvonne’s if you love me focus on me) (@ellamobee) May 18, 2023

Dr. Busola Tejumola, the Executive Head of Content and West Africa Channels at MultiChoice Nigeria, emphasised that this year's edition of the AMVCAs aims to elevate the standard of recognition and reward for talents in the diverse realms of the African film and television industry.