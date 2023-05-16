Welcome to Africanews

Please select your experience

Watch Live

Breaking News

News

news

Italy lauds Tunisia's efforts to curb illegal migration

A handout picture provided by the Tunisian Presidency Press Service shows President Kais Saied welcoming Italy's Interior Minister Matteo Piantedosi in Tunis on May 15, 2023.   -  
Copyright © africanews
AFP PHOTO / HO / PRESIDENCY PRESS SERVICE

By Africanews

Tunisia

Italy's Interior minister Matteo Piantedosi praised Tunisia's efforts against irregular migration.

The comments by the Italian minister follow Monday's visit to the North African country.

The Italian official met with his Tunisian counterpart and also had a meeting with Tunisian President Kais Saied.

The leaders discussed the situation in the Mediterranean where crossings have intensified since Saied made a fiery speech last February claiming illegal immigration was a demographic threat to Tunisia.

According to the Tunisian Forum for Economic and Social Rights (FTDES), a migrant support group, more than 200 people have drowned in a series of shipwrecks since the start of the year.

Dozens more remain missing off Tunisia's coast after the sinking of multiple boats.

In early April, Rome's interior ministry said more than 14,000 migrants had arrived in Italy since the beginning of the year, a number that is significantly higher than in previous years.

You may also like

From the same country

View more

You may also like

From the same country

On the same subject

More stories

By using this website, you agree with our use of cookies to improve its performance and enhance your user experience. More info in our Cookies policy page..