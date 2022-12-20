Rwanda welcomes UK judges ruling validating deportation plan

Authorities in Rwanda have welcomed the British courts giving the green light to the deportation of migrants, who have arrived illegally in the United Kingdom, to the central African country. The Rwandan government spokesman Alain Mukuralinda called the ruling a "positive step" towards solving the global migration crisis.

"And it is also a satisfying decision because we can find new solutions. New ways of doing things because today we have always hidden ourselves from international conventions, international law, to keep the status quo, but today we will evolve and implement distinct solutions, such as trying to solve this deadly migration problem." Alain Mukuralinda, spokesman for the Rwandan government.

After hosting student survivors of the 1994 genocide for nearly three decades, the Hope Hostel is one of the major properties that will be the first home for migrants deported from the United Kingdom in Rwanda.The renovated 50-room facility in Kigali’s Kagugu neighborhood has a new coat of paint, fresh bedding, and new security cameras. This is just one of the ways Rwanda has prepared for this.

"There are Rwandans who study, there are Rwandans who have businesses, there are migrants who study here, we forget. There are refugees who have been living here for 10/15/20 years. And it’s not just 10,000/15,000/20,000, there are over 100,000 refugees. Why not use this experiment to solve this problem. So Rwanda, no matter what people think, is ready to try new ways of doing things and attract that human capital. Why not. " Mukuralinda says.

Judges in London on Monday ruled that the UK government's controversial plan was lawful, after a legal challenge by migrants and campaigners.

In July trade unions in the UK held demonstrations in a StopRwanda campaign, to protest the move.