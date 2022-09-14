Welcome to Africanews

Please select your experience

Watch Live

Breaking News

Sport

sport

Usain Bolt returns to the catwalk

Usain Bolt participating at the Puma Show during New York's Fashion Week   -  
Copyright © africanews
cleared

By Africanews

USA

Olympic gold medallist Usain Bolt returned to the catwalk on Tuesday to participate in sports brand Puma fashion show at New York Fashion Week.

Speaking after the show, the former sprinter said he had enjoyed the experience.

"It's not my first time (walking a runway, ed.) It's been a long time, but I'm much more confident. It was pretty good", said the former sprinter. 

The show marked designer June Ambrose's first runway show as creative director for Puma.

You may also like

From the same country

View more

You may also like

From the same country

On the same subject

More stories

By using this website, you agree with our use of cookies to improve its performance and enhance your user experience. More info in our Cookies policy page..