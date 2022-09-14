Usain Bolt returns to the catwalk

Olympic gold medallist Usain Bolt returned to the catwalk on Tuesday to participate in sports brand Puma fashion show at New York Fashion Week.

Speaking after the show, the former sprinter said he had enjoyed the experience.

"It's not my first time (walking a runway, ed.) It's been a long time, but I'm much more confident. It was pretty good", said the former sprinter.

The show marked designer June Ambrose's first runway show as creative director for Puma.