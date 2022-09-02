Another passenger dies aboard a Kenya Airways flight

Kenya Airways (KQ) has reported the death of a passenger on its Nairobi-New York flight. The passenger, according to the airline, died in mid-flight on Thursday, September 1, 2022, at around 6:30 am.

Kenya Airways in a statement released on Friday, September 2 said that one of the passengers on aircraft KQ002 was found unresponsive and that further examination revealed that he had passed.

“We convey our deepest condolences to the family and friends of the deceased and sincerely apologise to our passengers for the inconvenience. ” the statement reads in a report by ntvkenya sighted by Africanews.

The plane took off from Nairobi at 11:55 p.m. on Thursday, as planned.

This is the second of this incident in two weeks.

Last month, the airline announced that one of the passengers on flight KQ003 from New York to Nairobi became ill, prompting a medical emergency landing in Casablanca, Morocco. The passenger was later confirmed to have passed on.