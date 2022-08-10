Nigerian security forces arrest suspected perpetrators of church massacre

Nigeria
Security forces in Nigeria have arrested several suspects on Tuesday accused of carrying out an attack against a church last June.
The attack in June 5th during morning services at St Francis Catholic Church in southwestern Nigeria left at least 40 people dead and many injured.
Government officials accused Islamic State-affiliated jihadist group Iswap of the attacks.
The suspects were arrested in a joint operation by the army, police and other security forces.
Nigerian President Muhammadu Buhari denounced the attack that sent shockwaves in Nigeria and abroad.
For the past 12 years, the north-east of Nigeria has been the scene of a jihadist insurgency, which has killed more than 40,000 people and displaced two million.
