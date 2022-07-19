Sudan: clashes between ethnic groups continue in the Blue Nile

Clashes continue in the southeastern Sudanese state of Blue Nile between the Hausa and Birta ethnic groups. Witnesses said thousands of protesters of the Hausa tribe set up barricades and attacked government buildings in several cities on Monday, July 18.

According to health officials, this violence broke out a week ago and more than 60 people have already died while over 150 have been injured.

Authorities have deployed the army in the region, imposed a nightly curfew and banned gatherings in some towns.

Local sources say the fighting is partly motivated by conflicts over land ownership but also blame the military government that took power by force last October for creating a security vacuum favouring tribal violence.