Transition period set at 24 months in Mali

Mali's military rulers said late Monday that they had set the transition period at 24 months.

A return to civilian rule following double coups in the country will be delayed until March 2024.

It is on state television that the spokesman for the transitional authorities read a decree signed by ruler Assimi Goïta.

"The duration of the transition in Mali is set at 24 months, as of March 26, 2022, in accordance with article 22 of law n ° 2022-001 of February 25 2022 revising the transition charter", Abdoulaye Maiga read.

The news comes just a few days after the Ecowas SUMMIT. The regional block imposed sanctions on Mali last January rejecting what they called an unacceptable timetable for the reins of the country to return to a civilian-led government.

Despite talks between the ECOAS mediator and Goïta's government, both parties have failed to agree on a fix transition period. A technical committee of ECOWAS had proposed the organization of polls within 12 or 16 months. The regional block has yet to comment this official transition period. They will meet again on July 3 to deliberate on the issue.